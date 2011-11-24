Swiss shares are set to open slightly lower on Thursday, as ongoing worries about the ever-worsening European debt crisis put a cap on large gains.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen opening down 3 points to 5,389 points, according to Swiss stock futures .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ABB

ABB India Ltd, a unit of Swiss engineering group ABB, sees continued growth in order inflows despite early-stage projects getting a little delayed, a top executive said.

NESTLE

Nestle is creating 300 jobs with a 110 million pound expansion of a coffee production plant in Derbyshire, the food group said on Thursday.

NOVARTIS

Novartis's costly eye drug Lucentis has been rejected for another new use by Britain's health cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE, following a similar setback in July.

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, announced the departure of a former high-flying executive as the company struggles to improve its performance.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Financial Services said it had successfully issued 525 million Swiss francs in senior debt.

* Repower said it had appointed Stefan Kessler as new CFO and member of the Group Executive Board.

* Altin said the Board of Directors intends to propose each year to the General Meeting that a dividend equivalent of 4 percent of the Net Asset Value (NAV) be paid.

* BKW said it had drawn up a new cost estimate for the shutdown phase and dismantling of Muehleberg nuclear power plant. It said the new cost estimate means the provisions are expected to increase by some 200 million Swiss francs.

* Alpiq said it would incur extra production costs of about 30 million Swiss francs a year, according to a cost study on the decommissioning fund for nuclear facilities.

ECONOMY

* Swiss non-farm payrolls and employment data for Q3 due at 0915 local time (0815 GMT).

