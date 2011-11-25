ZURICH Nov 25 Swiss shares are set to
open lower on Friday, in line with other European exchanges as
worries over the spiralling euro zone debt crisis keeps
investors on the defensive.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen opening down 28
points at 5,336 points, according to Swiss stock futures
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
* The conflict between Novartis and German wholesale drug
sellers about delivery conditions is widening, with two more
wholesalers saying on Thursday the Swiss company has stopped
supplying them with pharmaceuticals products.
* Novartis files new drug application for NVA237 as a
treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Japan.
NVA237 was licensed to Novartis in April 2005 by Vectura
ROCHE
Roche subsidiary Chugai said on Friday Japanese authorities
had extended the label for breast cancer drug Herceptin to
include neo-adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with HER2 positive
early breast cancer, as well as additional dosage and
administration.
