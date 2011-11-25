ZURICH Nov 25 Swiss shares are set to open lower on Friday, in line with other European exchanges as worries over the spiralling euro zone debt crisis keeps investors on the defensive.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen opening down 28 points at 5,336 points, according to Swiss stock futures .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

* The conflict between Novartis and German wholesale drug sellers about delivery conditions is widening, with two more wholesalers saying on Thursday the Swiss company has stopped supplying them with pharmaceuticals products.

* Novartis files new drug application for NVA237 as a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Japan. NVA237 was licensed to Novartis in April 2005 by Vectura

ROCHE

Roche subsidiary Chugai said on Friday Japanese authorities had extended the label for breast cancer drug Herceptin to include neo-adjuvant chemotherapy in patients with HER2 positive early breast cancer, as well as additional dosage and administration.

