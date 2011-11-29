Swiss stocks are set to edge slightly higher on Tuesday, largely in line with shares elsewhere in Europe, where a two-session recovery rally is waning.

The blue-chip Swiss SMI was set to open up 17 points at 5,529 points, futures indicated.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NESTLE

Nestle will partner with the Fair Labor Association (FLA) to investigate whether children are working on cocoa farms which supply its factories in Ivory Coast, it said in a statement on Monday.

For more, click on

BANKS

The European Commission is challenging agreements struck by Britain and Germany with Switzerland for a tax on savings held in Swiss accounts by their nationals, a spokesman for the EU's executive said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The COMET Group expects sales and EBITDA for the full year 2011 slightly below the prior-year level. For 2012 the Group is projecting results in line with fiscal 2011.

* SHL Telemedicine reports Q3 net income of USD 1.4 million, dividend paid of USD 0.66 per share.

* Georg Fischer grants iron alloy license to Grede Holdings - Geographical partnership also agreed upon.

* SIX Exchange Regulation has reached an agreement with Myriad Group Ltd. in relation to the breach of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the 2010 annual financial statements. The error identified relates to the incorrect presentation of expenses in the income statement. Under the agreement, the company pays CHF 25,000 to the IFRS Foundation.

ECONOMY

The UBS Consumption Indicator for October is due at 0700 GMT.

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks