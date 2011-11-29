Swiss stocks are set to edge slightly higher on
Tuesday, largely in line with shares elsewhere in
Europe, where a two-session recovery rally is waning.
The blue-chip Swiss SMI was set to open up 17 points
at 5,529 points, futures indicated.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NESTLE
Nestle will partner with the Fair Labor
Association (FLA) to investigate whether children are working on
cocoa farms which supply its factories in Ivory Coast, it said
in a statement on Monday.
For more, click on
BANKS
The European Commission is challenging agreements struck by
Britain and Germany with Switzerland for a tax on savings held
in Swiss accounts by their nationals, a spokesman for the EU's
executive said on Monday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The COMET Group expects sales and EBITDA for the
full year 2011 slightly below the prior-year level. For 2012 the
Group is projecting results in line with fiscal 2011.
* SHL Telemedicine reports Q3 net income of USD 1.4
million, dividend paid of USD 0.66 per share.
* Georg Fischer grants iron alloy license to Grede
Holdings - Geographical partnership also agreed upon.
* SIX Exchange Regulation has reached an agreement with
Myriad Group Ltd. in relation to the breach of
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the 2010
annual financial statements. The error identified relates to the
incorrect presentation of expenses in the income statement.
Under the agreement, the company pays CHF 25,000 to the IFRS
Foundation.
ECONOMY
The UBS Consumption Indicator for October is due at 0700
GMT.
