Swiss shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, in line with
European markets, after S&P warned it may downgrade 15 euro zone
countries if EU leaders fail to agree on a convincing plan to
resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit on Friday.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 40 points to
5,700 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SWISS RE
Reinsurer Swiss Re said on Tuesday it estimated the cost of
claims from flooding in Thailand at $600 million, after severe
rains damaged industrial sites and disrupted production.
NOVARTIS
French biotech company Cellectis SA said on
Monday it had signed an agreement with Novartis to licence
patented technology that allows new characteristics to be
introduced into genomes.
BANKS
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services reviews its
ratings on 14 Switzerland- and Liechtenstein-based banks and
their core subsidiaries by applying our new ratings criteria for
banks, which was published on Nov. 9, 2011.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schaffner in fiscal 2010/11: Well-positioned for
growth through year's strategic groundwork
* Phoenix Mecano Komponenten AG (Switzerland) :
Succession plan implemented
* Partners Group included in the MSCI Switzerland
Index as of 30 November 2011
* GAM Holding AG : Transfer of four million treasury
shares into the current buy-back programme.
* INFICON confirms migration into Domestic Standard
* Roche submits total Vitamin D assay to FDA for
clearance on cobas immunoassay and elecsys analyzers.
* Roche is to buy 100 percent of Germany's Verum Diagnostica
GmbH. Roche will pay Verum Diagnostica shareholders a total cash
consideration of 11 million euros, and potentially a further 2
million euros contingent upon reaching certain
performance-related milestones.
ECONOMY
* Swiss CPI data for November is due at 0815 GMT.
