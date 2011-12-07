ZURICH Dec 7 The following are some of
the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
GIVAUDAN
Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan has not
witnessed a cooldown in demand despite rising global economic
uncertainty, its chief executive Gilles Andrier told a Swiss
newspaper.
For related news, click on:
PETROPLUS
Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus Holdings said it had
reduced runs at its Coryton refinery in the UK due to a problem
at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic unit.
For related news, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ABB said Peter Leupp, head of the Power Systems
division is to retire from the company. He will be succeeded by
Brice Koch, an EC member responsible for Marketing and Customer
solutions, on March 1, 2012.
* Clariant said it planned an additional production
facility for non-halogenated flame retardants in Germany and
would introduce high-efficiency halogen-free flame retardants
for printed circuit boards.
* Roche said it had acquired verum diagnostica gmbh
as part of plan to develop comprehensive coagulation testing
portfolio for diagnostic laboratories.
* BKW said it would cut some 200 job cuts across
all divisions, as part of an additional package of measures to
cut costs.
ECONOMY
* Swiss jobless data due at 0745 local time (0645 GMT).
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks