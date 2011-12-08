ZURICH, Dec 8 - Swiss shares are poised to open firmer
on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe on hopes that
euro zone leaders will strike a plan to resolve the debt crisis
at a summit later this week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 34 points to
5,800 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
UBS
U.S. authorities have indicted another U.S. client of Swiss
banking giant UBS AG in a case that sheds new light on the role
of a major Swiss cantonal bank in enabling tax evasion by
Americans.
Swiss Life
Swiss Life's biggest shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer is
slashing his stake in the Swiss insurer and will leave the
company's board of directors, the firm said on Wednesday.
NOVARTIS
Novartis AG's Afinitor taken with a hormonal therapy from
Pfizer more than doubles the time women with a type of
advanced breast cancer live without their disease getting worse,
updated results of a late-stage study showed.
ROCHE
Adding an experimental antibody developed by Roche to
current treatment with Herceptin and chemotherapy added six
months to the length of time certain breast cancer patients
lived without their disease getting worse, according to new
study results.
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer is proposing Straumann
Chairman Gilbert Achermann and former UBS
executive Andreas Amschwand stand for election to join its board
at its annual shareholder meeting on April, the group said on
Thursday.
Current board member Peter Kuepfer has decided not to stand
for re-election after his fifth term in office.
NESTLE
Singapore-listed Chinese candy maker Hsu Fu Chi
International said on Wednesday that China's commerce
ministry had approved Nestle's plan to purchase a 60 percent
stake in the company, easing concerns that Beijing will take a
hard line toward foreign companies buying well-known local
brands.
In July, Nestle, the world's largest food company,
offered to pay $1.7 billion for a 60 percent stake in Hsu Fu Chi
as part of its plan to further tap the Chinese market.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zurich Financial said Jeff Daily was appointed
to the group executive committee as of Jan. 1, when he also
takes over as CEO of Farmers Group.
RESEARCH
* UBS raises Swiss Re AG price target to 60 Sfr
from 59 Sfr.
* Goldman Sachs starts Swiss Re with neutral.
* Citigroup raises Sonova to buy from neutral.
* Credit Suisse raises its target for ABB to 22
Sfr from 19 Sfr, traders said.
* Renaissance Capital Cuts Richemont to hold from
buy.
ECONOMY
