ZURICH, Dec 8 - Swiss shares are poised to open firmer on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe on hopes that euro zone leaders will strike a plan to resolve the debt crisis at a summit later this week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 34 points to 5,800 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

U.S. authorities have indicted another U.S. client of Swiss banking giant UBS AG in a case that sheds new light on the role of a major Swiss cantonal bank in enabling tax evasion by Americans.

Swiss Life

Swiss Life's biggest shareholder Carsten Maschmeyer is slashing his stake in the Swiss insurer and will leave the company's board of directors, the firm said on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG's Afinitor taken with a hormonal therapy from Pfizer more than doubles the time women with a type of advanced breast cancer live without their disease getting worse, updated results of a late-stage study showed.

ROCHE

Adding an experimental antibody developed by Roche to current treatment with Herceptin and chemotherapy added six months to the length of time certain breast cancer patients lived without their disease getting worse, according to new study results.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer is proposing Straumann Chairman Gilbert Achermann and former UBS executive Andreas Amschwand stand for election to join its board at its annual shareholder meeting on April, the group said on Thursday.

Current board member Peter Kuepfer has decided not to stand for re-election after his fifth term in office.

NESTLE

Singapore-listed Chinese candy maker Hsu Fu Chi International said on Wednesday that China's commerce ministry had approved Nestle's plan to purchase a 60 percent stake in the company, easing concerns that Beijing will take a hard line toward foreign companies buying well-known local brands.

In July, Nestle, the world's largest food company, offered to pay $1.7 billion for a 60 percent stake in Hsu Fu Chi as part of its plan to further tap the Chinese market.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Financial said Jeff Daily was appointed to the group executive committee as of Jan. 1, when he also takes over as CEO of Farmers Group.

RESEARCH

* UBS raises Swiss Re AG price target to 60 Sfr from 59 Sfr.

* Goldman Sachs starts Swiss Re with neutral.

* Citigroup raises Sonova to buy from neutral.

* Credit Suisse raises its target for ABB to 22 Sfr from 19 Sfr, traders said.

* Renaissance Capital Cuts Richemont to hold from buy.

ECONOMY

