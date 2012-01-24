UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
ZURICH Jan 24 Swiss shares are seen falling on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors started to fret that Greece could face a messy default after debt talks stalled.
The blue-chip SMI was set to open 12 points lower at 6,115 points, pre-market data from Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
PETROPLUS
Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is filing for insolvency after creditors called in loans, triggering default on $1.75 billion of senior notes and convertible bonds.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* V-ZUG again reports record sales and commits to Swiss production.
* Major changes at AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG : Strong Swiss franc and capacity problems put brakes on revenue - Earnings meet expectations - Extensive impairments lead to loss for the year - Thorough review of business portfolio produces first successes.
* Ascom generated revenues for continuing operations of about 437 million Swiss francs for fiscal year 2011 resulting in a slight organic growth of about 1 pct in local currencies. The EBITDA margin for continuing operations is within the defined full-year guidance of 13-14 pct.
* Alpiq announces details of job cuts in Switzerland.
* Santhera and Ipsen renegotiate Fipamezole licensing agreement.
* BKW Group expects to post a net loss of around 150 million Swiss francs for the 2011 financial year.
* Feintool boosts orders received and sales in abridged year as well.
RESEARCH
* Barclays raises Swatch Group price target to 425 Sfr from 413 Sfr
ECONOMY
* SNB Board-Member Jean-Pierre Danthine will hold a speech entitled "Can price and financial system stability work as a dual mandate?" at the Alumni Conference, University of Zurich
