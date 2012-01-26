ZURICH Jan 26 The following are some of
the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
U.S. health regulators said drugmakers Celgene Corp
and Novartis AG misrepresented their cancer drugs to doctors,
overstating how well the medicines targeted tumors without
having evidence to support it.
BANKS
UBS and Credit Suisse must not be given too much leeway by
Swiss regulators over capital standards designed to prevent
another financial crisis, an international body said, adding the
housing market risked overheating due to low interest rates.
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean's Rob Shaw has resigned from the world's largest
offshore rig contractor, less than two months after his
promotion to principal accounting officer, the company said on
Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logitech's third-quarter sales fell 5 percent to $715
million.
* Oridion published preliminary results for the fiscal year
2011. The company said revenues in the period came to
approximately $64.5 mln.
* bfw liegenschaften published preliminary results for the
fiscal year 2011 and said earnings from rental income amounted
to 15.4 million Swiss francs.
* Fitch affirms Holcim capital (Thailand) Ltd's bonds.
ECONOMY
