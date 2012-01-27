ZURICH Jan 27 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

TRANSOCEAN

A federal judge on Thursday said BP Plc must indemnify Transocean Ltd for some compensatory damage claims over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

TAX

Negotiations with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner made good progress and the Swiss-American conflict over untaxed money stashed in Swiss accounts could be solved this year, Swiss president Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a media briefing.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schlatter'S performance in the 2011 financial year: strengthening of market position in a difficult environment; decline in sales due to currency impacts; growth in the order intake.

* The Board of Directors of Geberit AG has decided to nominate Jeff Song for election to the Board of Directors at the 2012 General Meeting.

* Daetwyler continues to post organic growth.

* Huegli saw moderate organic sales growth in 2011 earnings affected by high raw materials prices and strong Swiss franc.

ECONOMY

* KOF indicator for January is due at 0900 GMT.

* Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf has reassured leaders she met at Davos that there is no leadership vacuum at the central bank after the resignation of former bank chief Philipp Hildebrand over a currency trading scandal.

RESEARCH

* Rbc raises Zurich Financial Services AG price target to 280 Sfr from 270 Sfr

