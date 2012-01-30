ZURICH Jan 30 Swiss stocks are set to
open lower on Monday as investors put buy orders on hold as they
await news on Greece's protracted debt-swap negotiations and eye
the outcome of yet another European summit.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 29 points lower
at 6003 points, pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu showed
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ABB
Swiss engineering group ABB said on Monday it had
agreed to buy U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts
for $3.9 billion in cash to broaden its inroads into the world's
largest market for low-voltage products.
CREDIT SUISSE
Bankers' bonuses are likely to to be cut in half, a Credit
Suisse board member said on Sunday, adding in an interview with
SonntagsZeitung newspaper that the Swiss financial sector should
brace for further job cuts.
BANKS
The break-up of Switzerland's oldest bank Wegelin on Friday
shows the need to settle a dispute with U.S. authorities over
tax cheats hiding cash in secret Swiss accounts, the finance
minister said on Saturday.
ROCHE
Roche's intended purchase of U.S. gene sequencing company
Illumina Inc would complete its most important
diagnostics technology, one of the Swiss pharma giant's division
chiefs was quoted as saying.
VALORA HOLDINGS
Valora Holding AG acquires Germany's largest kiosk network
and says it expects to generate overall external sales in
Germany of some 900 million Swiss francs
EFG INTERNATIONAL
EFG International has sold its funds administration business
to Credit Agricole arm CACEIS as the Swiss private bank
continues its drive to sell non core assets after offloading its
Danish unit and shuttering the Lugano office earlier this month.
ECONOMY
* The new Swiss National Bank chief could be named in
February, sooner than had been expected after the resignation of
former chairman Philipp Hildebrand earlier this month, a
newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Switzerland has not yet made a decision on whether to
enlarge its participation in augmenting the International
Monetary Fund's resources, the finance ministry said on
Saturday.
* Switzerland must tackle the problem of untaxed money in
secret accounts and also must ensure the central bank does not
become a political pawn, the country's economy minister was
quoted as saying on Saturday.
