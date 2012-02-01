ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss stocks were set to
open slightly weaker on Wednesday as Asian stock markets
struggled after weaker U.S. data dampened recent optimism
although other European shares were seen opening firmer.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 3 points lower
at 5,966 points, pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu showed
. Shares in drugmaker Roche, which reported 2011 results
earlier, were indicated to slip 0.5 percent.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
ROCHE
* Roche Holding AG gave an upbeat sales outlook for
2012, as the Swiss drugmaker posted a 4 percent drop in
full-year earnings, just missing analyst estimates.
* Roche named its candidates for election as
directors of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc,
saying it aimed to win control of the board as part of a hostile
takeover battle.
CREDIT SUISSE
* U.S. authorities are preparing to charge four former
Credit Suisse Group AG employees with criminal and civil fraud
related to write-downs on subprime mortgage derivatives at the
height of the financial crisis, sources familiar with the matter
said.
* Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG plans to lay
off 109 employees in New York City between early March and May
this year, according to the New York State Department of Labor
website.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The U.S. FDA approved Novartis AG's Gleevec for
expanded use in patients with rare gastrointestinal cancer.
* Feintool said it had agreed to sell IMA Automation Berlin
to Mikron at the beginning of 2012.
* Orascom said Til Leisner was taking over the leadership of
the group controlling and investor relations divisions.
* Hochdorf posted consolidated gross sales of 346.6 million
Swiss francs in 2011.
* Myriad announced the terms of a share offer to acquire the
entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of
Synchronica plc at a value equivalent to approximately 20.63
million pounds.
* LifeWatch AG said it had contracted with an additional 111
providers for its ACT and Home Sleep testing services in 2011.
* Kardex said net sales rose 29 percent in 2011 to some 459
million euros.
* Alpiq Board of Directors approved the sale of its 20
percent stake in Italy's Edipower to Delmi for 200 million
euros.
ECONOMY
* Retail sales data is due at 0815 GMT (0915 local time)
* PMI data is due at 0830 GMT (0930 local time)
