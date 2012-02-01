ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly weaker on Wednesday as Asian stock markets struggled after weaker U.S. data dampened recent optimism although other European shares were seen opening firmer.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 3 points lower at 5,966 points, pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu showed . Shares in drugmaker Roche, which reported 2011 results earlier, were indicated to slip 0.5 percent.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

ROCHE

* Roche Holding AG gave an upbeat sales outlook for 2012, as the Swiss drugmaker posted a 4 percent drop in full-year earnings, just missing analyst estimates.

* Roche named its candidates for election as directors of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc, saying it aimed to win control of the board as part of a hostile takeover battle.

CREDIT SUISSE

* U.S. authorities are preparing to charge four former Credit Suisse Group AG employees with criminal and civil fraud related to write-downs on subprime mortgage derivatives at the height of the financial crisis, sources familiar with the matter said.

* Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG plans to lay off 109 employees in New York City between early March and May this year, according to the New York State Department of Labor website.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The U.S. FDA approved Novartis AG's Gleevec for expanded use in patients with rare gastrointestinal cancer.

* Feintool said it had agreed to sell IMA Automation Berlin to Mikron at the beginning of 2012.

* Orascom said Til Leisner was taking over the leadership of the group controlling and investor relations divisions.

* Hochdorf posted consolidated gross sales of 346.6 million Swiss francs in 2011.

* Myriad announced the terms of a share offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Synchronica plc at a value equivalent to approximately 20.63 million pounds.

* LifeWatch AG said it had contracted with an additional 111 providers for its ACT and Home Sleep testing services in 2011.

* Kardex said net sales rose 29 percent in 2011 to some 459 million euros.

* Alpiq Board of Directors approved the sale of its 20 percent stake in Italy's Edipower to Delmi for 200 million euros.

ECONOMY

* Retail sales data is due at 0815 GMT (0915 local time)

* PMI data is due at 0830 GMT (0930 local time)

