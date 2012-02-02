ZURICH Feb 2 Swiss stocks are poised to
open flat on Thursday as investors hold off committing their
money to equities for fresh signs of improving economic
conditions.
The Swiss blue-chip index SMI is expected to open
largely unchanged at 6,069 points, premarket data provided by
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
CREDIT SUISSE
In a rare criminal prosecution to emerge from the financial
crisis, two former Credit Suisse traders in the U.S. admitted on
Wednesday to conspiring to manipulate the value of about $3
billion in subprime mortgage-backed securities in order to hide
losses as the U.S. real estate market began to collapse in 2007.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Ambuja Cements, in which cement maker Holcim holds a 46
percent stake, said January shipments rose 4 percent.
* Kuehne + Nagel agreed to take over the specialised
Australian freight forwarder Link Logistics, which employs 33
people.
* Sales at Bucher Industries grew 27 percent in local
currencies in 2011 to 2.3 billion Swiss francs.
* Sales at Rieter rose by 22 percent to 1.06 billion Swiss
francs in 2011.
* Emmi said net sales rose 1.4 percent to 2.721 billion
Swiss francs in 2011.
* Partners Group has invested into the development of an
Australian cancer research, treatment and education facility.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 1.6 percent in
December to 15.630 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs
Office said on Thursday.
RESEARCH
* ING starts Dufry with buy rating; price target of
150 Sfr.
