ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss stocks are poised to
open slightly higher on Friday as investors await U.S. jobs data
to gauge the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy and
the likelihood of fresh monetary stimulus from the Federal
Reserve.
The Swiss blue-chip index SMI is expected to open 6
points higher at 6,070 points, premarket data provided by
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS proposed on Friday Beatrice Weder di Mauro
and Isabelle Romy to its board to replace Kaspar Villiger and
Bruno Gehrig at its annual general meeting.
For related news, click on:
BANKS
The United States indicted Wegelin, the oldest Swiss private
bank, on charges that it enabled wealthy Americans to evade
taxes on at least $1.2 billion hidden in offshore bank accounts,
the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
For related news, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Meyer Burger appoints Dr. Patrick Hofer-Noser as
Head of Renewable Energy Systems, a newly-created role.
* ABB Schweiz AG said the final interim result shows it
holds 95.02 percent of Newave's shares, fulfilling the condition
of the offer prospectus regarding the minimum acceptance
threshold of 66.7 percent.
* EFG Bank has appointed Kong Eng Huat, a former head of
wealth management South and South East Asia at Merrill Lynch, to
the position of Chief Executive Officer of Singapore and South
East Asia, with immediate effect.
* Autoneum sales in local currencies rose 15 percent in
2011, outperforming the 2.9 percent growth in global automobile
production, while sales in Swiss francs grew modestly to 1.722
billion Swiss francs.
* Nationale Suisse anticipates a profit for the financial
year 2011 that significantly exceeds the previous year's figure
of 92.1 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
Swiss National Bank interim head Thomas Jordan said the
central bank will enforce the minimum Swiss franc exchange rate
against the euro "with the utmost determination," the Financial
Times reported on its website on Thursday.
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks