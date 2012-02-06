ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss stocks are set to open slightly lower on Monday, in line with other European bourses as cautious investors eye a looming deadline for Greece to secure a bailout deal needed to avoid a messy default.

The Swiss blue-chip index SMI is expected to open 7 points higher at 6,145 points, premarket data provided by Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank said it was confident of a mutually satisfactory resolution to an ongoing U.S tax probe and announced a share buyback of up to 500 mln Sfr..

SWISS BANKS

Raiffeisen, the Swiss bank that bought local rival Wegelin after it buckled under a campaign by U.S. authorities against tax cheats, is cutting ties with its own U.S.-linked clients, its boss told a newspaper on Sunday.

PETROPLUS

Petroplus's UK administrator said on Sunday that it had bought a cargo of crude oil for processing at its Coryton plant as it seeks to conclude negotiations with interested parties to save the plant.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Forbo International said it had been contacted by several interested parties about a possible sale of the building and construction adhesives activity.

ECONOMY

* Top Swiss politicians spoke out on Friday in favour of the central bank's cap of 1.20 per euro on the Swiss franc, saying it was the bare minimum needed to cushion the economy.

