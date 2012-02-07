ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss stocks were set to
open slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with other bourses over
concern about Greek resistance to the strict conditions attached
to a bailout fund.
The Swiss blue-chip index SMI is expected to open 18
points lower at 6,128 points, premarket data provided by
Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
* UBS warned of a poor first quarter as
uncertainty surrounds the eurozone, its banks and U.S. deficit
issues, as it posted a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit that
missed analyst expectations on Tuesday.
* A former broker of a UBS AG unit can keep $1
million of a signing bonus he received when joining the firm,
despite leaving earlier than terms of the bonus required,
according to a ruling by an arbitration panel.
For related news, click on
SWATCH
The world's biggest watchmaker Swatch Group
posted an 18 percent rise in 2011 net income, broadly in line
with expectations, that will allow it to boost its payout to
shareholders, and said it had seen 2012 start successfully.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Meyer Burger Technology Ltd publishes preliminary
(unaudited) key figures for fiscal year 2011 results
*Noble Corporation Announces Management Changes:
Names Bernie G. Wolford Senior Vice President
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening
its 2 percent bond maturing in 2022, as well as a 2.25 percent
bond maturing in 2013 in a tender.
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks