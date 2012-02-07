ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with other bourses over concern about Greek resistance to the strict conditions attached to a bailout fund.

The Swiss blue-chip index SMI is expected to open 18 points lower at 6,128 points, premarket data provided by Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

* UBS warned of a poor first quarter as uncertainty surrounds the eurozone, its banks and U.S. deficit issues, as it posted a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit that missed analyst expectations on Tuesday.

* A former broker of a UBS AG unit can keep $1 million of a signing bonus he received when joining the firm, despite leaving earlier than terms of the bonus required, according to a ruling by an arbitration panel.

SWATCH

The world's biggest watchmaker Swatch Group posted an 18 percent rise in 2011 net income, broadly in line with expectations, that will allow it to boost its payout to shareholders, and said it had seen 2012 start successfully.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Meyer Burger Technology Ltd publishes preliminary (unaudited) key figures for fiscal year 2011 results

*Noble Corporation Announces Management Changes: Names Bernie G. Wolford Senior Vice President

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its 2 percent bond maturing in 2022, as well as a 2.25 percent bond maturing in 2013 in a tender.

