ZURICH Feb 8 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SYGENTA

The world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG is due to report full-year results at 0600 GMT.

ROCHE

Illumina rejected as inadequate on Tuesday a $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid from Roche, saying it undervalues the gene sequencing company.

TEMENOS

The banking software firm and larger UK rival Misys said on Tuesday they had agreed to a number of key terms on a possible all-share merger that could create one of the world's largest standalone financial software companies.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* A pivotal study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association confirms the potential of Novartis candidate vaccine Bexsero to help protect infants against devastating meningococcal serogroup B disease.

ECONOMY

* Swiss unemployment data for January is due at 0645 GMT.

