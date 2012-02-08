Unilever, Lloyds help Britain's FTSE edge higher
ZURICH Feb 8 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SYGENTA
The world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG is due to report full-year results at 0600 GMT.
ROCHE
Illumina rejected as inadequate on Tuesday a $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid from Roche, saying it undervalues the gene sequencing company.
TEMENOS
The banking software firm and larger UK rival Misys said on Tuesday they had agreed to a number of key terms on a possible all-share merger that could create one of the world's largest standalone financial software companies.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* A pivotal study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association confirms the potential of Novartis candidate vaccine Bexsero to help protect infants against devastating meningococcal serogroup B disease.
ECONOMY
* Swiss unemployment data for January is due at 0645 GMT.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Dow Chemical and DuPont are set to win EU antitrust approval for their $130 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, one of three mega deals in the agrochemicals industry.