ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss stocks are set to open lower on Friday, mirroring European markets, as optimism over Greece's debt deal began to fade after the euro zone finance ministers set more conditions for the country to secure crucial funding.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 15 points to 6,084 points, according to Swiss stock futures.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Transocean announced the schedule for the fourth installment of its dividend of approximately U.S. $1 billion to be paid out of additional paid in capital.

* EMS Group said net sales rose 3.9 percent in 2011.

* Barry Callebaut has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Mona Lisa Food Products, which generated some 9 million Swiss francs in sales in 2011.

* The Board of Directors of Uster Technologies AG said Toyota Industries Corporation has increased its equity stake in Uster through the previously announced acquisition of the shares held by Groupe Alpha.

* deSter Holding BV, a subsidiary of Gategroup, has reached agreement to acquire Helios Market, Product and Production Development BV for some 27 million Swiss francs, which will be funded in part from cash and a debt facility.

ECONOMY

* The Federal Statistics Office is due to release consumer prices data at 0815 GMT (0915 local time)

RESEARCH

* Nomura cuts Credit Suisse price target to 28 Swiss francs from 30 Swiss francs.

* Berenberg bank cuts PSP Swiss Property to 'hold' from 'buy' with a price target of 82 Swiss francs.

* UBS starts Flughafen Zuerich with a 'buy' rating.

* Goldman Sachs raise Logitech's price target to 7 Swiss francs from 6 Swiss francs.

