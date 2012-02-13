ZURICH, Feb 13 - The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life is planning to implement a new cost-saving
programme later this year, even though it will present good
full-year figures on Feb. 29, a Swiss newspaper reported on
Sunday.
For related news, click on:
PETROPLUS
Total's chief executive on Saturday ruled out any
role for the oil major in a potential revival of the French
refinery owned by troubled Swiss oil refiner Petroplus, noting
Total's own moves to scale back such activities.
For related news, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer/import price data due at 0815 GMT (0915
local time)
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks