ZURICH Feb 15 Swiss stocks are seen
rising on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe, as
investors turn more upbeat on the prospects for Greece.
The futures index was up 27 points at 6,118 poinits at 0708
GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ROCHE
* Counterfeit versions of Roche's multi-billion
cancer drug Avastin have been distributed in the United States,
the Swiss drugmaker and its U.S. biotech unit Genentech said on
Tuesday.
* A group of Illumina shareholders has filed a
putative class action against the life sciences company alleging
that its directors adopted a poison pill plan to thwart a
takeover by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding Ltd., based on bad
advice from Goldman Sachs.
CLARIANT
Clariant is bracing for a sluggish start to the
year, the Swiss specialty chemicals maker said after it posted a
sharper-than-expected drop in fourth quarter net profit on
Wednesday.
SWISSCOM
Swisscom expects revenues and core profit to dip slightly in
2012 as customer growth fails to fully compensate for price
pressure, the Swiss phone group said on Wednesday, after it fell
shy of its 2011 revenue and earnings targets.
DKSH IPO
DKSH, a group that helps companies to expand into new
markets, plans to make its debut on the Swiss stock exchange in
the first half of this year, the group said in a statement on
Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Rüdiger Petrikowski will take over as CFO at Publicitas
from Marco Abis the end of February 2012.
* Myriad responds to Synchronica's trading update and advice
to Synchronica shareholders.
* Jungfrau Railway Group achieved traffic income of 110.2
million francs - an increase of 6 million francs over 2010.
* Cham paper group said it had agreed a social plan for
employees who have lost their jobs.
ECONOMY
* The UBS GDP indicator showed that in the fourth quarter of
last year the economy grew at a pace of 1.1 percent
year-on-year. A further slowing is expected for the current
quarter, with growth falling to 0.8 percent. For 2012 as a
whole, the economists at UBS Wealth Management Research expect
economic growth to be modestly positive at 0.4 percent.
* ZEW indicator for Feb due at 1000 GMT
