ZURICH Feb 16 Swiss shares were set to fall on Thursday, along with markets elsewhere in Europe, as another delay in securing a rescue package for debt-stricken Greece rattled investors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated to open down 26 points at 6171 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ABB

Swiss engineering company ABB expects an unfavourable business mix and price pressures to suppress margins in the first quarter, after net profit missed forecasts in the final three months of last year.

ZURICH FINANCIAL

Insurer Zurich Financial on Thursday reported a 10 percent rise in 2011 profit -- yet missed expectations-- and proposed another juicy payout to shareholders, making good on its commitment to pay an attractive dividend.

NESTLE

Nestle, the world's biggest food group, reported on Thursday strong sales growth in the last three months of 2011 but gave a cautious outlook for 2012 due to "continuing economic uncertainties and volatility".

GIVAUDAN

The fragrance and flavour maker said it was on track to meet its midterm growth targets after posting an expected drop in full-year net profit due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.

VONTOBEL

Net profits at Swiss private bank Vontobel fell 23 percent in 2011 from a year earlier and the group cut its dividend as weaker trading, fee and commission income outweighed a fall in personnel and general expenses for the period.

The bank reported record net new client assets of 8.2 bln francs with strong inflows from Asia and the Middle East.

BASLER KANTONALBANK

Basler Kantonalbank said as of Dec. 31 it had not made any financial provisions for the US tax dispute.

UBS

UBS AG has suspended some of its traders in connection with an international probe of banks suspected of conspiring to manipulate interbank lending rates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week it notified 19 oncology practices they had purchased drugs from a supplier not approved by the agency, including a counterfeit version of Roche Holding AG's Avastin, that did not contain the multibillion-dollar drug's active ingredient, bevacizumab.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Synthes said consolidated sales rose 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter to $991.7 million.

ECONOMY

