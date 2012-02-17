ZURICH, Feb 17 - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

A group of traders and brokers had successfully managed to manipulate key interbank lending rates that affect loans around the world, UBS admitted to Canadian regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

ROCHE

* Britain's health costs watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, or NICE, wants more information on Roche's Tarceva cancer pill before it decides whether it should be funded by the state as a first-line treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

* The trail of fake versions of Roche's multibillion-dollar cancer drug Avastin that reached southern California has been traced as far away as Egypt in an investigation by international health regulators.

* Canadian health authorities approved Roche's <ROG.VX Zolboraf against treats skin cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Myriad Group says on track to deliver mobile social networking to over 1 billion mobile users by end of 2012.

ECONOMY

