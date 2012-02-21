Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Tuesday after euro zone policymakers agreed to a second bailout package for Greece although concerns it will not help for long look set to keep a lid on shares.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated to rise 10 points to 6,252 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

PETROPLUS

Royal Dutch Shell is in talks with bankrupt refiner Petroplus to process crude oil temporarily at its Petit-Couronne facility in France, a union official said on Monday.

TEMENOS

A takeover battle broke out over British software specialist Misys Plc on Monday as private equity firm Vista Equity Partners said it had made an approach which would scupper an agreed merger between Misys and Swiss peer Temenos Group AG

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Uster : Toyota Industries Corporation increases of offer price for all publicly held registered shares of Uster Technologies Ltd.

* Gategroup announced today that it will publish its 2011 Annual Report earlier than originally planned to facilitate its financing strategy. The 2011 Annual Report will be published on February 28, 2012, instead of March 15.

* Sulzer : The Board of Directors of Sulzer has unanimously appointed Klaus Stahlmann as new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

* Weatherford :Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results

* Schindler : Pleasing performance in a difficult environment

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 3.6 percent in January to 16.177 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 1.553 billion Swiss francs in January.

The watch industry recorded strong growth of 15.5 percent in nominal terms.

