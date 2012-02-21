Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Tuesday after euro
zone policymakers agreed to a second bailout package for Greece
although concerns it will not help for long look set to keep a
lid on shares.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated to rise 10 points
to 6,252 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed. The following are some of the main factors
expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
PETROPLUS
Royal Dutch Shell is in talks with bankrupt refiner
Petroplus to process crude oil temporarily at its
Petit-Couronne facility in France, a union official said on
Monday.
TEMENOS
A takeover battle broke out over British software specialist
Misys Plc on Monday as private equity firm Vista Equity
Partners said it had made an approach which would scupper an
agreed merger between Misys and Swiss peer Temenos Group AG
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Uster : Toyota Industries Corporation increases of
offer price for all publicly held registered shares of Uster
Technologies Ltd.
* Gategroup announced today that it will publish
its 2011 Annual Report earlier than originally planned to
facilitate its financing strategy. The 2011 Annual Report will
be published on February 28, 2012, instead of March 15.
* Sulzer : The Board of Directors of Sulzer has
unanimously appointed Klaus Stahlmann as new Chief Executive
Officer with immediate effect.
* Weatherford :Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter
Results
* Schindler : Pleasing performance in a difficult
environment
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 3.6 percent in
January to 16.177 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs
Office said on Tuesday.
Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus
of 1.553 billion Swiss francs in January.
The watch industry recorded strong growth of 15.5 percent
in nominal terms.
