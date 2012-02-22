ZURICH Feb 22 Swiss stocks were expected
to open slightly lower on Wednesday as doubts began to creep in
over the long-term feasibility of a long-awaited bailout package
for Greece agreed earlier this week.
The blue-chip SMI was indicated to slip 4 points to
6,233 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
* UBS said it plans to sell further loss-absorbing capital
to meet tougher rules for banks following a $2 billion Tier 2
note issue.
* Dynasty, a wealth management start-up, said on Tuesday
that former UBS Wealth Management adviser Sam Kiefer left his
old firm on Friday to join the Boston-based Risk Paradigm Group,
an independent advisory firm affiliated with Dynasty.
STRAUMANN
Straumann expects to outpace sector growth this year, the
Swiss dental implant maker said after posting a 46 percent drop
in full-year net profit, missing analysts' expectations.
ROCHE
The trail of counterfeit copies of the multibillion-dollar
cancer drug Avastin leads to an address in a crowded Cairo
suburb, with no sign of the firm named by international
suppliers as the source of the product.
TEMENOS
Swiss banking software group Temenos, seeking to merge with
Misys, said talks with the British group were continuing
and that it still believed a tie-up would help boost efficiency
and profitability.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logitech CFO Erik Bardman to Present at Morgan
Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2012 in San
Francisco.
* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings reports its
full-year 2011 results
* Zurich Financial Services said Francis Bouchard
had been appointed Group Head of Government and Industry
Affairs.
ECONOMY
