ZURICH Feb 22 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday as doubts began to creep in over the long-term feasibility of a long-awaited bailout package for Greece agreed earlier this week.

The blue-chip SMI was indicated to slip 4 points to 6,233 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

* UBS said it plans to sell further loss-absorbing capital to meet tougher rules for banks following a $2 billion Tier 2 note issue.

* Dynasty, a wealth management start-up, said on Tuesday that former UBS Wealth Management adviser Sam Kiefer left his old firm on Friday to join the Boston-based Risk Paradigm Group, an independent advisory firm affiliated with Dynasty.

STRAUMANN

Straumann expects to outpace sector growth this year, the Swiss dental implant maker said after posting a 46 percent drop in full-year net profit, missing analysts' expectations.

ROCHE

The trail of counterfeit copies of the multibillion-dollar cancer drug Avastin leads to an address in a crowded Cairo suburb, with no sign of the firm named by international suppliers as the source of the product.

TEMENOS

Swiss banking software group Temenos, seeking to merge with Misys, said talks with the British group were continuing and that it still believed a tie-up would help boost efficiency and profitability.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech CFO Erik Bardman to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2012 in San Francisco.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings reports its full-year 2011 results

* Zurich Financial Services said Francis Bouchard had been appointed Group Head of Government and Industry Affairs.

ECONOMY

