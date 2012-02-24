February 24, 2012 - Swiss stocks are expected to open
higher on Friday mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia,
buoyed by solid U.S. data and the European Central Bank's likely
move to lend a huge amount to banks next week.
The blue-chip SMI is seen rising 11 points to 6,211
points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
TRANSOCEAN
Shares of Transocean Ltd rose after a court ruling
related to its Macondo liability that analysts saw as largely
positive for the owner of the rig destroyed in the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico disaster.
SARASIN
Swiss private bank Sarasin sold its stake in Neue
Zuercher Bank (NZB) back to NZB in December, it said in its
annual report released on Thursday, a move that Sarasin expects
to isolate problem U.S. client assets within tax-probed NZB.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swissquote increased total net revenues by 22.7 percent to
128.4 million Swiss francs in 2011 and expects revenues and the
number of clients to grow by around 10 percent in 2012.
* LifeWatch announced the joint development of additional
Sympathetic and Parasympathetic testing with the ANSAR Group.
* Santhera reports stable product sales in 2011 and cash
reserves of 23.4 million Swiss francs following completion of
restructuring.
RESEARCH
* RBS raises Swiss Re price target to 57 Swiss
francs from 53 Swiss franc; rating underperform.
* Macquarie raises Swiss Re price target to 66 Swiss francs
from 60 Swiss franc; rating outperform.
ECONOMY
