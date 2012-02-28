Swiss shares were seen opening firmer on Tuesday, in line with Asian and other European bourses helped by the European Central Bank's upcoming liquidity injection.

The futures index was 10 points higher at 6128 points .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

Switzerland might have to accept an automatic exchange of bank client information with the European Union if its strategy of trying to defend bank secrecy with a withholding tax fails, the head of cooperative Raiffeisen was quoted as saying.

SIX

Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group said it expects to cut 150 jobs to help reduce costs by 30 million Swiss francs ($33.35 million) as the strong Swiss currency and tough market conditions are seen continuing to hurt margins in 2012.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Group to acquire Arkos Capital, a Lugano-based investment adviser with 664 million Sfr under management.

* Gategroup reports solid 2011 results under challenging market conditions;

* Gategroup announces 350 mln euro issue of senior notes.

* Genolier Swiss Medical Network reports 2011 results.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 0.92 in January from a revised 0.94 in December, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.

* Q4 non-farm payrolls due at 0815 GMT

* SNB interim chairman Thomas Jordan holds speech 1730 GMT

