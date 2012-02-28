Swiss shares were seen opening firmer on Tuesday, in line with
Asian and other European bourses helped by the European Central
Bank's upcoming liquidity injection.
The futures index was 10 points higher at 6128 points
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
BANKS
Switzerland might have to accept an automatic exchange of
bank client information with the European Union if its strategy
of trying to defend bank secrecy with a withholding tax fails,
the head of cooperative Raiffeisen was quoted as saying.
SIX
Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group said it expects to
cut 150 jobs to help reduce costs by 30 million Swiss francs
($33.35 million) as the strong Swiss currency and tough market
conditions are seen continuing to hurt margins in 2012.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* GAM Group to acquire Arkos Capital, a
Lugano-based investment adviser with 664 million Sfr under
management.
* Gategroup reports solid 2011 results under
challenging market conditions;
* Gategroup announces 350 mln euro issue of senior
notes.
* Genolier Swiss Medical Network reports 2011
results.
ECONOMY
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 0.92 in
January from a revised 0.94 in December, the Swiss bank's
economists said on Tuesday.
* Q4 non-farm payrolls due at 0815 GMT
* SNB interim chairman Thomas Jordan holds speech 1730 GMT
