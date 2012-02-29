The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
HOLCIM
Holcim, the world's second-largest cement maker, expects
demand for building materials to rise in 2012, after it posted
less of a net loss than expected in the fourth quarter.
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life, Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer,
increased its net profit in 2011 to 606 million francs.
BANKS
* Swiss lawmakers are set to back a tax proposal with the
United States on Wednesday in a move which could pave the way
for Switzerland to settle a U.S. probe into Swiss banks and
hidden offshore accounts.
* The U.S. Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe
into whether the world's biggest banks manipulated a global
benchmark rate.
EFG
Revenue-generating assets under management at Swiss private
bank EFG International slid to 78.4 billion Swiss francs, from
84.8 billion a year earlier.
TRANSOCEAN
A federal judge in Brazil declined to grant an injunction
suspending the Brazilian operations of oil major Chevron and
offshore oil-rig contractor Transocean over a November oil spill
northeast of Rio de Janeiro, providing temporary relief to the
two companies.
PETROPLUS
The administrator of Petroplus' UK assets is looking for a
large industry player to buy what is seen as the refinery
company's prime asset, the Coryton plant, and may still have to
shut it as few who are willing have enough resources.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova Holding appointed Hartwig Grevener new
CFO
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank will enforce its cap on the Swiss
franc of 1.20 per euro decisively and can expand its balance
sheet massively to check the safe-haven currency's rise, Vice
Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday.
* The KOF economic barometer is due at 0800 GMT
