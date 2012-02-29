The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

HOLCIM

Holcim, the world's second-largest cement maker, expects demand for building materials to rise in 2012, after it posted less of a net loss than expected in the fourth quarter.

For more, see:

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life, Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer, increased its net profit in 2011 to 606 million francs.

For more, see:

BANKS

* Swiss lawmakers are set to back a tax proposal with the United States on Wednesday in a move which could pave the way for Switzerland to settle a U.S. probe into Swiss banks and hidden offshore accounts.

For more, see:

* The U.S. Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe into whether the world's biggest banks manipulated a global benchmark rate.

For more, see:

EFG

Revenue-generating assets under management at Swiss private bank EFG International slid to 78.4 billion Swiss francs, from 84.8 billion a year earlier.

For more, see

TRANSOCEAN

A federal judge in Brazil declined to grant an injunction suspending the Brazilian operations of oil major Chevron and offshore oil-rig contractor Transocean over a November oil spill northeast of Rio de Janeiro, providing temporary relief to the two companies.

For more, see:

PETROPLUS

The administrator of Petroplus' UK assets is looking for a large industry player to buy what is seen as the refinery company's prime asset, the Coryton plant, and may still have to shut it as few who are willing have enough resources.

For more, see:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sonova Holding appointed Hartwig Grevener new CFO

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank will enforce its cap on the Swiss franc of 1.20 per euro decisively and can expand its balance sheet massively to check the safe-haven currency's rise, Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday.

For more, see:

* The KOF economic barometer is due at 0800 GMT

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks