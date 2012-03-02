ZURICH, March 2 - Swiss stocks are expected to open
higher on Friday, mirroring gains on other European bourses, as
the European Central Bank's liquidity injection soothes
sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 27 points to
6,153 points, according to premarket data provided by Clariden
Leu.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Rheumatoid arthritis patients showed sharply reduced
symptoms of their disease when treated with Roche arthritis drug
RoActemra than those treated with a rival drug, the Swiss
pharmaceuticals company said on Friday.
For more, see:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Raiffeisen increased its full-year net profit by 3.7
percent to 73.9 million Swiss francs
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks