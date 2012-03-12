ZURICH, March 12 Swiss shares were expected to fall on Monday, in line with markets elsewhere in Europe, with soothing U.S. jobs data on Friday lowering expectations of more stimulus by the U.S. central bank.

Swiss stock market futures were down 24 points at 6,163 points at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWATCH

* The chairwoman of watchmaker Swatch Group hopes to see double-digit sales growth this year, she told a newspaper on Sunday.

* Tiffany & Co. has served Swatch Group with a counterclaim of 541.9 million francs.

TEMENOS

Swiss banking software company Temenos said on Monday its discussions about an all-share merger with Misys had been terminated after they failed to reach an agreement following to rival approaches for the British company.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* As announced on January 17, 2012, the Board of Directors of SGS has authorised a new share buy-back program of up to CHF 250 million respectively of up to 150,000 registered shares.

* Wolfgang Reitzle proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election as member of the Board of Directors of Holcim Ltd.

* Belimo Holding reported earnings per share of 84.61 francs for last year(previous year CHF 101.10).

* Helvetia said 2011 profit after tax was CHF 288.7 million (2010: CHF 341.5 million; - 15.4 percent)

* Basilea's U.S. phase III HANDEL study with investigational compound oral alitretinoin meets study endpoints.

ECONOMY

