The following are some of the main factors expected to affect
Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SWATCH
Swatch Group, the world's biggest watchmaker, said
sales growth of above 10 percent is possible this year,
depending on how crises in Europe and the Middle East play out,
its chairwoman said on Monday.
NESTLE
Consumers are shunning carbonated soft drinks in favor of
bottled water, even in the face of recent price increases caused
by commodity inflation, Nestle Waters North America's top
executive said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Implenia wins rail infrastructure contract in
Drammen, Norway
* IPS Innovative Packaging Solutions AG posts 2011
results
ECONOMY
* Swiss bond announcement 0700 GMT
* Swiss producer/import price index 0815 GMT
