ZURICH, March 15 - Swiss shares were expected to open little changed on Thursday, consolidating after recent gains as Asian markets eased on renewed concerns about Chinese growth.

Swiss stock market futures were down 5 points at 6,301 points at 0711 GMT. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

* UBS has been granted conditional immunity in some countries in return for cooperating in a wide-ranging probe into whether investment banks manipulated Libor, a global benchmark interest rate, according to details revealed in the Swiss bank's annual report on Thursday.

* UBS paid brokerage chief Robert McCann nearly 9.2 million Swiss francs ($9.88 million) overall last year, with the U.S. executive usurping investment banking chief Carsten Kengeter as the Swiss bank's highest earner.

* Vontobel named Georg Schubiger as its new head of private banking effective September 1, replacing Peter Fanconi, who is leaving the Swiss bank.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sonova said it will pay roughly 15 million Swiss francs ($16.11 million) to various investors represented by Belgian shareholder activist Deminor.

* Logitech said Bracken Darrell will join as president responsible for research and development, sales and marketing, manufacturing, supply chain, IT, human resources and legal functions from April 9, 2012.

* Charles Voegele's board is proposing extensive changes, with only Hans Ziegler, who has served as chairman since September 2011, putting himself forward for re-election.

* Ascom 2011 profit amounted to a 23.1 million Swiss francs including a loss of 7.5 million francs from discontinued operations, and the firm will propose a tax-free dividend out of the capital contribution reserves of 0.25 Swiss francs per share.

* Feintool has acquired Herzing+Schroth, a German firm specializing in chipless forming.

* Temenos provides financial outlook presentation for 2012.

* SGS completes acquisition of Estudios Técnicos SA, Colombia.

* Myriad Group recommends increased share offer for Synchronica plc.

* Feintool acquires the metal forming technology company Herzing+Schroth.

* Pargesa Holding says share of capital gain from GBL Holding sale of Arkema stake is approximately 138 million Swiss franc.

ECONOMY

* The State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) sees growth of 0.8 percent for 2012, up from its December forecast of 0.5 percent.

* The Swiss National Bank announces its quarterly monetary policy decision at 0830 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect it to stick with its cap at 1.20 per euro and to keep its interest rate target at nil.

