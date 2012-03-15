ZURICH, March 15 - Swiss shares were expected to open
little changed on Thursday, consolidating after recent gains as
Asian markets eased on renewed concerns about Chinese growth.
Swiss stock market futures were down 5 points at 6,301
points at 0711 GMT. The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
UBS
* UBS has been granted conditional immunity in some
countries in return for cooperating in a wide-ranging probe into
whether investment banks manipulated Libor, a global benchmark
interest rate, according to details revealed in the Swiss bank's
annual report on Thursday.
* UBS paid brokerage chief Robert McCann nearly 9.2 million
Swiss francs ($9.88 million) overall last year, with the U.S.
executive usurping investment banking chief Carsten Kengeter as
the Swiss bank's highest earner.
For more, see
* Vontobel named Georg Schubiger as its new head
of private banking effective September 1, replacing Peter
Fanconi, who is leaving the Swiss bank.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova said it will pay roughly 15 million Swiss
francs ($16.11 million) to various investors represented by
Belgian shareholder activist Deminor.
* Logitech said Bracken Darrell will join as
president responsible for research and development, sales and
marketing, manufacturing, supply chain, IT, human resources and
legal functions from April 9, 2012.
* Charles Voegele's board is proposing extensive changes,
with only Hans Ziegler, who has served as chairman since
September 2011, putting himself forward for re-election.
* Ascom 2011 profit amounted to a 23.1 million Swiss francs
including a loss of 7.5 million francs from discontinued
operations, and the firm will propose a tax-free dividend out of
the capital contribution reserves of 0.25 Swiss francs per
share.
* Feintool has acquired Herzing+Schroth, a German
firm specializing in chipless forming.
* Temenos provides financial outlook presentation
for 2012.
* SGS completes acquisition of Estudios Técnicos
SA, Colombia.
* Myriad Group recommends increased share offer for
Synchronica plc.
* Feintool acquires the metal forming technology
company Herzing+Schroth.
* Pargesa Holding says share of capital gain from
GBL Holding sale of Arkema stake is approximately 138 million
Swiss franc.
ECONOMY
* The State Secretariat for Economics (SECO) sees growth of
0.8 percent for 2012, up from its December forecast of 0.5
percent.
* The Swiss National Bank announces its quarterly monetary
policy decision at 0830 GMT. Economists polled by
Reuters expect it to stick with its cap at 1.20 per euro and to
keep its interest rate target at nil.
($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs)