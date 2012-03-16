ZURICH, March 16 Swiss shares were
expected to open slightly higher on Friday, buoyed by the Swiss
National Bank's hike in its growth forecast and an improving
economic outlook globally.
Swiss stock market futures were up 6 points at 6,337 points
at 0704 GMT. The following are some of the main factors
expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
UBS AG has agreed to settle litigation against MBIA Inc
that challenged the bond insurer's 2009 restructuring,
people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
For related news, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
A Credit Suisse executive set off an email chain seeking
donations from subordinates for Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney that ended up in the hands of non-U.S.
citizens, prompting concerns that it could violate laws barring
foreign contributions, according to bank sources.
For related news, click on
SYNTHES
Johnson & Johnson is set to gain EU approval for its planned
buy of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes after offering
concessions to address concerns over its dominance in trauma
devices, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
For related news, click on
NOVARTIS
* Novartis's multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, one of its top
new drug hopes, has been recommended for use in Britain's state
health service after a change of heart by the country's
healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog.
* Novartis's Alcon gains ex-US rights for potential first
pharmacological treatment for symptomatic vitreomacular
adhesion.
For related news, click on
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore
drilling fleet, secured new contracts for three floating rigs,
reflecting the steady growth in global demand.
For related news, click on
PETROPLUS
Private investor Gary Klesch said on Thursday his
Swiss-based company has submitted the only bid for
Petit-Couronne, the French plant of insolvent refiner Petroplus.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gurit's 2011 profit fell 10.4 percent from a year
earlier.
* Swiss Re seeks approval at AGM for an increased
dividend of CHF 3.00 per share, Robert Henrikson put forward for
election to the board
* Adecco publishes its 2011 Annual Report
* Baloise said Thomas Pleines, a former manager of Allianz,
is to become a new board member, Romain Braas will become the
new CEO of Baloise Luxembourg, Markus Jost will take charge of
Baloise Life (Liechtenstein).
ECONOMY
FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:
for all Swiss stocks
for blue chips
for other stocks