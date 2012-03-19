GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs on job, tax-cut hopes, oil gains
Swiss stocks were set to open flat on Monday, following eight trading sessions of gains, with European investors generally upbeat about prospects for the global economy and corporate earnings.
Swiss stock market futures were down 3 points at 6,232 points at 0718 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
Switzerland's largest dedicated wealth manger said Raymond Baer would become honorary chairman and nominated board member Daniel Sauterne of Glencore and mining company Xstrata as non-executive chairman when Baer stands down.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank said it had raised the amount of securities of it was buying as part of its efforts to meet new regulatory requirements to 4.75 billion Swiss francs.
NOVARTIS
European regulators are still probing the safety of Novartis AG's multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, one of the Swiss firm's top new drug hopes, delaying an expected update on the medicine until April.
SWISSCOM
Swisscom doesn't want to sell Italian unit Fastweb, for which the Swiss telecommunications company took a 1.3 billion euro impairment against 2011's earnings, chairman Hansueli Loosli told Sonntagszeitung.
