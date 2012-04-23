ZURICH, April 23 Swiss stocks were set to weaken
on Monday, in line with markets elsewhere in Europe, with a
political crisis in the Netherlands and the result of the first
round of the French presidential election seen hurting the euro
zone's efforts to tackle the debt crisis.
Futures for the blue-chip SMI were down 16
points at 6,142 point at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NESTLE
Swiss food group Nestle said on Monday it would
buy U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's infant nutrition business
for $11.85 billion, beating out French rival Danone as both
sought to gain preeminence in the lucrative baby food market.
UBS
Attacks on Switzerland as a tax haven constitute an
"economic war" by rivals who want to hurt the country's big
banks and its strength as a financial centre, UBS
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti was quoted as saying on Sunday.
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche is looking for alternatives
after it dropped a $6.8 billion hostile offer for genetic
specialist Illumina, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
TAX
Talks between senior U.S. and Swiss officials about a
dispute over unpaid taxes on accounts held in Swiss banks led to
no breakthroughs, Swiss President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said
on Saturday.
"We're back on track" after an impasse and hope to resolve
the dispute before the end of the year, she said.
