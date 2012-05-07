ZURICH May 7 Swiss stocks were set to tumble on Monday, mirroring equities across Europe as investors dumped risky assets following elections in Greece and France that revived fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

The futures index for the blue-chip SMI was down 82 points at 5,958 points at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said study data showed a new therapy for people suffering from acromegaly, a rare disorder characterised by enlargement of the feet, hands and internal organs, was more effective than the treatment now commonly prescribed.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday it was ending all studies in the development of a drug targeting heart disease, which some analysts had seen as a potential blockbuster, after poor results in a late stage trial.

UBS

UBS needs an investment bank to serve its wealthy clients, the Swiss bank's new chairman was quoted as saying on Sunday, adding that he believed Germany would ultimately accept the terms of a withholding tax deal to solve a dispute over tax dodgers.

TAX

Swiss bank Pictet said on Sunday it handed over bank account details to U.S. authorities probing cases of tax evasion, as a newspaper reported it had accepted funds from two former UBS clients suspected of having cheated on taxes.

PETROPLUS

Insolvent oil refiner Petroplus said on Friday its delisting from the Swiss bourse will be delayed as the exchange decides whether to hear a shareholder appeal.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Myriad announced the compulsory acquisition of outstanding Synchronica shares.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss government is sticking with its forecast of modest growth for 2012, its economy minister said on Sunday, adding he was hopeful the euro zone's fiscal woes could be stabilised.

* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in April from 3.2 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.

* Swiss inflation data due at 0700 GMT