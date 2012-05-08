ZURICH May 8 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
ADECCO
Adecco, the world's no.1 staffing company, will report
first-quarter results at 0500 GMT.
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life will report first quarter results at 0500 GMT.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS AG has hired former Constellation Energy
executive Dayan Abeyaratne as managing director in
the investment bank's power and utility group, according to an
internal memo.
TRANSOCEAN
Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore
drilling fleet, will pay $432 million in shares to buy out its
partner in a joint venture that owns two ultra-deepwater rigs
working for Reliance Industries off India.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cicor Group said Chief Financial Officer Markus
Brütsch would leave the Group at the end of November 2012.
* The Swiss Federal Electricity Committee (ElCom) has
approved the pricing policy in force at Romande Energie Group.
* Orascom Development Holding said all proposals
put forward by the board of directors were approved by a clear
majority at its annual general meeting.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss Secretariat for Economics will publish consumer
confidence data for April at 0545 GMT.
* Swiss bond auction announcement due at 0600 GMT.