ZURICH May 10 Swiss stocks are expected to open
slightly higher on Thursday, with other European bourses seen
mixed as they attempt to reverse a period of losses exacerbated
by concerns Greece's political deadlock could reignite default
fears.
The futures index for the blue-chip SMI was
up 9 points at 5,946 points at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation
beat expectations on Thursday with a 78 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, thanks in part to very few natural
catastrophes during the period and a rise in premium income.
For more, click on [ZURN.VX}
UBS
UBS AG's chief oil and gas banker in Asia, Jorge
Martinez, has left the firm to join HSBC plc, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
For related news, click on
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said data from key studies showed
treatment with its Lucentis drug could help certain
sight-impaired patients see better over an extended period and
that individualised treatment improved results.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
GATE GROUP
The provider of onboard products and services reported
increased revenue and an improved operating performance for the
first quarter, and said it had refinanced successfully.
ECONOMY