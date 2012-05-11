Swiss stocks are expected to fall on Friday in line with other markets in Asia and Europe on concerns about mounting turmoil in the euro zone and a big loss from JPMorgan.

The futures index for the blue-chip SMI was down 34 points at 5,888 points at 0602 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

BANKS

Attempt to reach a global deal on tax with the United States covering all 300 banks appears to have failed as the majority of banks don't want to contribute to a billion-dollar settlement, the Tages-Anzeiger reports.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Property reports quarterly results: Smooth earnings development. 2012 forecast confirmed.

* Largest contract so far awarded to Implenia in Norway