ZURICH May 14 Swiss stocks were set to open lower on Monday, mirroring other European bourses, as the failure of weekend talks to form a new Greek government weighed on risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 49 points to 5,907 points, according to Swiss stock future.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

HOLCIM

Holcim, the world's second largest cement maker said on Monday it was launching a targeted programme aimed at increasing operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.62 billion) by the end of 2014.

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse said on Friday its Americas head Antonio Quintella would leave the Swiss bank's management board at the end of the month and move to Sao Paulo as chairman of its Hedging-Griffo unit.

* Credit Suisse's board is making top management appointments its first priority, which could include succession planning for Chief Executive Brady Dougan, Swiss newspaper Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed source.

KUONI

Kuoni is preparing for Greece to exit the euro zone in talks with its local business partners, the travel operator's chief executive said in Sunday's edition of Sonntagszeitung.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner posted net sales of 81 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2011/2012, falling short of the 98.6 million francs achieved in the same period a year ago, but said new order intake was picking up.

* Swiss Re announced Alejandro Padilla will join the company on June 1, 2012, as Head of Reinsurance Latin America North and President of Swiss Brokers Mexico, Intermediario de Reaseguro, S.A. de C.V., an effort to tap reinsurance growth in the high-potential markets of Latin America.

* Petroplus said that after to the withdrawal of a shareholder appeal, the company's stock will continue on a shortened listing period, trading for the last time May 23 before their delisting one day later.

* EFG International has recruited Giorgio Pradelli as its new Chief Financial Officer who will replace Jean-Christophe Pernollet on June 1.

* Syngenta and Devgen today announced a six-year global license and research agreement, which will enable Syngenta to add RNA interference (RNAi) technology to its crop protection pipeline.

* ABB was cited as one of four industrial companies interested in bidding for British engineering company Invensys, according to London's Sunday Times.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer and import price data due at 0715 GMT.