ZURICH May 15 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NOVARTIS
U.S. health regulators said on Monday they could not
definitively link Novartis AG's multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya
with the deaths of people who took the drug.
For related news, click on
UBS
Concert Wealth Management, a California-based startup firm,
has added Chris Mason, previously a senior portfolio manager at
UBS's Wealth Management Americas unit, to its roster of
independent advisers.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Newron said it reached a strategic collaboration
and licence agreement for lead compound safinamide with Italian
firm Zambon.
* Newron expects to file safinamide globally after
completing Phase III studies in early and advanced Parkinson's
disease patients.
* Newron said Chief Executive Luca Benatti will
leave the company to pursue other, undisclosed opportunities at
the end of this month.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank is determined to defend its cap on
the Swiss franc and is prepared to buy unlimited amounts of
foreign exchange should that become necessary, Chairman Thomas
Jordan said on Monday.
Jordan also said the Swiss franc is still overvalued at the
1.20 per euro level where the SNB has imposed a cap adding that
the central bank acted within global rules in setting the limit.
For a story, click on