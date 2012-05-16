ZURICH May 16 Swiss stocks are set to open
weaker on Wednesday as global share markets feared the euro zone
crisis will worsen after efforts to form a new government in
Greece collapsed.
The futures index for the blue-chip SMI
traded down 46 points at 5,825 by 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
RICHEMONT
Richemont, the world's second largest luxury goods
group, said on Wednesday it was cautiously optimistic for the
future despite the unstable economic environment as it posted
forecast-beating results, driven by strong Asian demand.
STRAUMANN
Straumann Holding AG said on Wednesday it would buy
a 49 percent share in Brazil's Neodent for 260 million Swiss
francs ($276.57 million) in cash as it seeks to ramp up its
presence in the world's second biggest dental implant market.
ROCHE
Roche Holding AG will present late-stage clinical
trial data on drugs targeting advanced cancers at a key industry
event next month, as it seeks to prove it has enough armory in
its pipeline to protect its oncology franchise.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group plans to fire 126 employees in the New
York area, according to a notification the bank sent to New York
State's Department of Labor on Tuesday.
GOTTEX <GFMN.S]
Swiss fund-of-hedge-funds manager Gottex is buying Hong
Kong-based Penjing Asset Management, a year after Gottex
co-founder Max Gottschalk moved to Asia to accelerate the firm's
expansion in the region.
* Swiss ZEW indicator due at 0900 GMT.