ZURICH May 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG's new drug for advanced melanoma, Zelboraf, on average helped patients with the deadly disease live for more than a year, according to data from a late-stage trial.

NOVARTIS

A Novartis experimental lung drug to treat smokers' cough was superior to a placebo in improving lung function over a one-year period and had similar efficacy to a rival drug from Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

CREDIT SUISSE

* Royal Bank of Canada and Credit Suisse are among suitors who have put in initial bids to buy the non-U.S. wealth management business of Bank of America in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion, sources said.

* Bank of America has hired three investment bankers specializing in the power and renewable energy sector from Credit Suisse for the U.S. market, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

ABB

ABB completed the purchase of U.S. electrical components maker Thomas and Betts less than a week after EU regulators cleared the pending $3.9 billion takeover.

PETROPLUS

Two preferred bidders are in talks to buy Petroplus's UK Coryton refinery, said a Member of the European Parliament, but its 900 employees still face a nail-biting wait before their future is decided.

* Giving financial institutions other than banks access to central bank funding to would be very dangerous, Swiss National Bank chief Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday, adding that central banks have to use emergency measures very carefully.