ZURICH May 18
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
ROCHE
Roche Holding AG's new drug for advanced melanoma, Zelboraf,
on average helped patients with the deadly disease live for more
than a year, according to data from a late-stage trial.
NOVARTIS
A Novartis experimental lung drug to treat smokers' cough
was superior to a placebo in improving lung function over a
one-year period and had similar efficacy to a rival drug from
Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim, the Swiss drugmaker
said on Thursday.
CREDIT SUISSE
* Royal Bank of Canada and Credit Suisse are among
suitors who have put in initial bids to buy the non-U.S. wealth
management business of Bank of America in a deal that
could be worth about $2 billion, sources said.
* Bank of America has hired three investment bankers
specializing in the power and renewable energy sector from
Credit Suisse for the U.S. market, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters.
ABB
ABB completed the purchase of U.S. electrical components
maker Thomas and Betts less than a week after EU regulators
cleared the pending $3.9 billion takeover.
PETROPLUS
Two preferred bidders are in talks to buy Petroplus's UK
Coryton refinery, said a Member of the European Parliament, but
its 900 employees still face a nail-biting wait before their
future is decided.
* Giving financial institutions other than banks access to
central bank funding to would be very dangerous, Swiss National
Bank chief Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday, adding that central
banks have to use emergency measures very carefully.