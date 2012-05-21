ZURICH May 21 Swiss stocks were expected to fall on Monday, with other major European indeces also seen down as the weekend's G8 meeting failed to calm investors' worries over debt-stricken Greece.

Futures for the blue-chip SMI traded down 26 points at 5,777 points by 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWATCH GROUP

A federal judge has dismissed Swatch Group SA's lawsuit accusing the news service Bloomberg LP of secretly recording a conference call with securities analysts and providing a transcript to clients without permission.

MONEY LAUNDERING

The Swiss state prosecutor said on Sunday it had opened criminal proceedings against Syrian and Libyan citizens on suspicion of money laundering. [ID:nL5E8GK2WJ}

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International announces sale of treasury shares

* Oridion said Net Income for the first quarter of 2012 was USD 0.61 million compared to USD 0.72 million for the first quarter of 2011

ECONOMY

* Swiss consumer confidence clocked in at -8 points for Q2 after -19 points in Q1