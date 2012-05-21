ZURICH May 21 Swiss stocks were expected to
fall on Monday, with other major European indeces also seen down
as the weekend's G8 meeting failed to calm investors' worries
over debt-stricken Greece.
Futures for the blue-chip SMI traded down
26 points at 5,777 points by 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWATCH GROUP
A federal judge has dismissed Swatch Group SA's
lawsuit accusing the news service Bloomberg LP of secretly
recording a conference call with securities analysts and
providing a transcript to clients without permission.
MONEY LAUNDERING
The Swiss state prosecutor said on Sunday it had opened
criminal proceedings against Syrian and Libyan citizens on
suspicion of money laundering. [ID:nL5E8GK2WJ}
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EFG International announces sale of treasury
shares
* Oridion said Net Income for the first quarter of
2012 was USD 0.61 million compared to USD 0.72 million for the
first quarter of 2011
ECONOMY
* Swiss consumer confidence clocked in at -8 points for Q2
after -19 points in Q1