ZURICH May 22 Swiss stocks were expected to
rise on Tuesday in line with other global share markets on hopes
that Europe can agree new action to tackle its debt crisis.
Futures for the blue-chip SMI traded up 19
points at 5,840 points by 0602 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SONOVA
Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova expects sales and
operating profit to grow in the current financial year after the
strong Swiss franc hit its full-year operating profit.
For more, click on:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group AG announced the issuance of 24,195,537
new shares as a result of the scrip dividend elections,
representing 1.9 percent of the group's share capital.
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
The U.S. government has filed three lawsuits against a group
of large banks over losses on soured mortgage debt purchased by
two small Illinois banks that failed in 2009.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisslog : Grenzebach acquires 11.26 percent
equity stake in Swisslog
* SHL : Prime Finance Corporation and Copper Valley
Finance Ltd purchase 1,431,607 shares of SHL, giving each a 6.9
percent stake in the company
* Implenia : JTI selects Implenia as total
contractor for the construction works of its new headquarters in
Geneva
* Oridion reports 25 percent revenues growth in Q1
2012
* Perfect Holding SA said it has completed the
acquisition of the entire share capital of Oxygen Aviation Ltd.
* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG is selling its UK
subsidiary Aqualux to the Dutch Fetim Group as of 21 May 2012.
* Spirit Pub Company has awarded Kuehne + Nagel, a
long-term contract to handle the food service supply chain for
its estate of more than 800 managed pubs across the United
Kingdom.
ECONOMY