ZURICH May 23 Swiss stocks were set to open
weaker on Wednesday, mirroring expected softness on other
European exchanges after Asian bourses took a pounding overnight
as a possible Greek exit from the euro zone battered risk
appetite.
Futures for the blue chip SMI index moved 50 points
lower, trading at 5,858 points by 0803 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ABB
Joe Hogan, Chief Executive of the Swiss engineering group
which closed its purchase of Thomas & Betts this month, said he
will focus on integrating the acquisition and ruled out any
further large deals in the near term.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The confederation of Columbian coffee growers has agreed
on a five-year contract with Nestle Nespresso for fair
trade coffee beans. Total investment is $85 million.
* Zurich Financial has announced the appointments
of Claudia Dill as Chief Operating Officer for General
Insurance, effective July 1, 2012, and Dirk De Nil, as Head of
Sales and Distribution for GI, effective June 1, 2012.
* Oridion shareholders approve merger agreement
with Covidien and other proposals at extraordinary general
meeting.
* Vaudoise Assurance Holding SA shareholders
approve all board proposals at the AGM.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG said it has sold an
office building in Geneva to Swiss Life. The Zueblin board said
it supported the requested election of Vladislav Osipov to the
Board as a representative of Lamesa Holding SA, Panama, a
vehicle of Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg.
* Swissquote is expanding its offering with the
Swiss Derivatives OTC Trading System, a new service created in
conjunction with Goldman Sachs and UBS.
* Schweiter Technologies unit Airex Composites
Structures is selling its Automotive unit as part of the group's
ongoing focus on core businesses. No financial details were
given.
