ZURICH May 24 Swiss stocks were set to open
firmer on Thursday, mirroring other European markets that were
seen tracking a late recovery on Wall Street and recouping some
of their worst daily loss in a month in the previous session.
Futures for the blue chip SMI index were up 29
points at 5,855 points by 0810 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE, UBS
Three veteran Credit Suisse brokers have left the
company to join UBS Wealth Management Americas and
Jefferies & Co in New York, representatives from the latter
firms said on Wednesday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* LifeWatch Board declines the request
of a group of shareholders for a change of control by a majority
representation on the Board of Directors and invites the group
of shareholders corresponding to its participation to be
represented by one member of the Board.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA said following
the decision taken at the May 10 AGM to offer a scrip dividend
option, the take-up by shareholders will result in a capital
increase of 766,915 Swiss francs, through the creation of
306,766 new shares, with a nominal value of 2.50 francs each.
* Kudelski Group said it has hired Debby Ruth as
Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Advanced
Advertising.
* Huegli Holding shareholders approved all items
presented in the proposals of the Board of Directors.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.9 percent in
April to 15.23 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office
said on Thursday.