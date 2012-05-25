ZURICH May 25 Swiss stocks were set to open
lower on Friday, mirroring expected softness on other European
exchanges, as worries about a possible Greek exit from the euro
zone continued to batter risk appetite.
Futures for the blue chip SMI index were trading
down 12 points at 5,850 points by 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta said on Friday it would take a hit of
$0.50 per share against 2012 earnings after agreeing to settle
litigation in the United States related one of its herbicides.
ROCHE
Roche's Japanese subsidiary Chugai said on Friday
it had submitted Roche's experimental breast cancer drug to
Japanese health authorities for approval.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea said it is participating in
public-private collaboration to tackle antibiotic resistance.
* The Schlatter Group has appointed Beat Huber the
new Head of Technology.
* gategroup has appointed Jean-Luc Ferrazzini as
new Head of Corporate Communications, effective Aug. 1, 2012.
* The Cicor Group said it is securing large-volume
projects for its PCB Division with new customers in America,
Asia and Europe.
* Credit Suisse and Swisscard AECS AG said they
intend to issue credit card backed securities in the domestic
segment of the Swiss franc market.
ECONOMY
* Italy held its first talks with Swiss officials on
Thursday in Rome on the possibility of retroactively taxing
undeclared funds Italians have stashed in Switzerland, the
Finance Ministry said.
* Swiss Q1 non farm pay roll data due 0715 GMT
RESEARCH
* Berenberg starts Sarasin and Vontonel
with 'sell' ratings.
* Berenberg starts EFG International and Julius
Baer with 'buy' ratings.
* Berenberg starts Swisslog Holding AG with a 'buy'
rating; price target of 1.20 Swiss francs.