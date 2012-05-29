ZURICH May 29 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly up on Tuesday, mirroring other European exchanges on expectations U.S. home price and consumer confidence data will further strengthen the view the world's top economy is coming back on track.

Futures for the blue chip SMI index were trading up 15 points at 5,890 points by 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

UBS

UBS AG could see up to 10 percent of its European assets of 300 billion Swiss francs ($312.52 billion) moved out due to pressure to clamp down on untaxed accounts, the head of the wealth management business was quoted as saying on Saturday.

For more, click on

ROCHE

Two experimental skin cancer drugs from GlaxoSmithKline - each designed to block different pathways used by tumour cells - look set to steal a march on Roche's pioneering melanoma treatment Zelboraf, according to Citigroup.

For more, click on

PETROPLUS

Insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus' Coryton refinery in the UK is likely to close after its administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Monday it had failed to find a buyer that could pay $1 billion for the site.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schlatter Group : Jost Sigrist, Chairman and Delegate of the Board of Directors has resigned with immediate effect due to health reasons. The Board of Directors will be chaired by Paul Zumbuehl in the interim.

* Cytos Biotechnology AG : Nominates Dr. Christian Itin, former President and CEO of Micromet Inc., as a Non-executive Director.

* Goldbach Group AG grows in the Adriatic region

ECONOMY

* Switzerland is drawing up plans for emergency measures including capital controls in case the euro collapses although it does not expect to need them and will continue to defend a cap on the franc in the meantime, the head of the central bank said.

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose 0.21 points to 1.41 points in April from a revised 1.20 points in March, the Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.