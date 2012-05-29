ZURICH May 29 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly up on Tuesday, mirroring other European exchanges on
expectations U.S. home price and consumer confidence data will
further strengthen the view the world's top economy is coming
back on track.
Futures for the blue chip SMI index were trading up
15 points at 5,890 points by 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
UBS
UBS AG could see up to 10 percent of its European
assets of 300 billion Swiss francs ($312.52 billion) moved out
due to pressure to clamp down on untaxed accounts, the head of
the wealth management business was quoted as saying on Saturday.
For more, click on
ROCHE
Two experimental skin cancer drugs from GlaxoSmithKline
- each designed to block different pathways used by
tumour cells - look set to steal a march on Roche's
pioneering melanoma treatment Zelboraf, according to Citigroup.
For more, click on
PETROPLUS
Insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus' Coryton
refinery in the UK is likely to close after its administrator
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Monday it had failed to
find a buyer that could pay $1 billion for the site.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schlatter Group : Jost Sigrist, Chairman and
Delegate of the Board of Directors has resigned with immediate
effect due to health reasons. The Board of Directors will be
chaired by Paul Zumbuehl in the interim.
* Cytos Biotechnology AG : Nominates Dr. Christian
Itin, former President and CEO of Micromet Inc., as a
Non-executive Director.
* Goldbach Group AG grows in the Adriatic region
ECONOMY
* Switzerland is drawing up plans for emergency measures
including capital controls in case the euro collapses although
it does not expect to need them and will continue to defend a
cap on the franc in the meantime, the head of the central bank
said.
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose 0.21 points to
1.41 points in April from a revised 1.20 points in March, the
Swiss bank's economists said on Tuesday.