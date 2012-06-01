ZURICH, June 1 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
TAX
The U.S. prosecutor most responsible for piercing the veil
of Swiss bank secrecy has resigned, though tax experts said his
exit was unlikely to slow Justice Department efforts to rein in
American offshore tax evasion there.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Zurich's Mario Greco is among candidates being considered to
replace Assicurazioni Generali CEO Giovanni
Perissinotto at an extraordinary board meeting called for
Saturday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
For more, see
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Implenia said it was fully acquiring Norwegian
concrete specialist Midtnorsk Betongsprøyting AS. The company
posted revenue of almost 8 million Swiss francs last year.
* Schweiter Technologies said it was acquiring Irish company
Foamalite based in Loch Gowna from Dublin-based company One 51
plc. In 2011, Foamalite generated revenues of around 25 million
euros with a workforce of 70. The purchase price for the
debt-free company is in the single-digit million euro range.
* Feintool increases its capital by 6 millionSwiss
Francs for the definitive acquisition of Herzing+Schroth
* EFG International has completed the sale of its
treasury shares to EFG Bank European Financial Group
ECONOMY
- Retail sales data for April due at 0715 GMT
- Manufacturing data for May due at 0730 GMT