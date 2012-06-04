ZURICH, June 4 Swiss stocks were set to open
lower on Monday, mirroring other European bourses as
disappointing global data at the end of last week took a toll on
risk appetite.
Futures for the blue chip SSMI index were trading
down 33 points at 5,745 by 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
* A study of Roche's experimental "armed antibody"
found it extended the length of time breast cancer patients
lived without their disease getting worse, marking the second
successful pivotal trial in this new class of cancer drugs.
* Colorectal cancer patients treated with a follow-up round
of Avastin, sold by Roche, fare better than those given
chemotherapy alone after their disease has worsened, according
to results of a large clinical trial.
* Adding cancer drug Avastin to standard chemotherapy
doubled the length of time a certain group of advanced ovarian
cancer patients lived without their disease getting worse,
according to results of a clinical trial.
* German drug company Boehringer Ingelheim said on Monday it
would test its experimental lung cancer drug directly against
AstraZeneca's Iressa and Roche's Tarceva pill, after it
showed promise in a late-stage drug trial.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Europe's third-largest insurer Generali said it
named Mario Greco, a top executive at Zurich Insurance Group as
its new CEO on Saturday, after Giovanni Perissinotto was ousted
in a rapid boardroom coup.
* Zurich said on Monday Group CEO Martin Senn would head the
general insurance segment on an ad interim basis until a
permanent replacement for Greco is announced.
SONOVA
Demand for hearing aids has not been hurt by the euro zone
economic crisis, the chief executive of Sonova said in a
newspaper interview on Sunday, but the strong Swiss franc has
given the company a big headache.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Danish biotech company Genmab said on Monday it
had entered into an agreement with Novartis to use its
duobody technology platform.
* Implenia has won a new contract worth 19 million
Swiss francs to build a shell of Geneva University Hospital's
new ward block.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank's franc cap of 1.20 per euro
should go sooner rather than later to shield the economy, the
former head of bank UBS Oswald Gruebel said, while
some Swiss parliamentarians called for capital controls to
forestall an influx of safe-have flows from the crisis plagued
euro zone.
* Imposing negative interest rates on Swiss franc offshore
holdings would do little to curb the currency's strength,
Switzerland's economy minister said in a newspaper interview on
Saturday.
* The Swiss government, facing warnings that low interest
rates needed to curb the franc's strength are fuelling a bubble
in credit and real estate, announced steps on Friday to slow the
boom and protect banks.
