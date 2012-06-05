BRIEF-BGEO Group fourth-quarter profit falls
* Q4 profit was GEL 88.7mln ($33.5mln/gbp 27.2mln), down 7.2 pct y-o-y
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nobel Biocare strengthens its Global Sales and Customer Development team and streamlines marketing functions
* Partners Group invests in first utility scale wind energy project in Thailand
* Zueblin generated solid earnings in financial year 2011/2012 in spite of the planned decline in rental income and has begun work on the renovation project in Paris.
ECONOMY
* Q4 profit was GEL 88.7mln ($33.5mln/gbp 27.2mln), down 7.2 pct y-o-y
* Reserves right to close book build at any time and increase or decrease size of book build subject to demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 66 million from EGP 55 million via bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2llq493) Further company coverage: )